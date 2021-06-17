WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 122,633 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 2.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.02% of AON worth $1,048,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 96,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of AON traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.85. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.