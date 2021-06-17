WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 20,072 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of American Woodmark worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

