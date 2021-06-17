WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 206,010 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 114.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,010 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $26,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.49. 8,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,674. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

