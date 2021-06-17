WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,269,925 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269,925 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.06% of Amphenol worth $416,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NYSE APH traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.94. 25,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

