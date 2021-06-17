WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 33,287 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.63% of EnerSys worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in EnerSys by 104.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 76,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.95. 4,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,539. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

