WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 43,349 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Crane by 212.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 179,531 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crane by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Crane by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 135,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.