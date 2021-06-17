WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 972,516 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of NIKE worth $370,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 852,388 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 790,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $105,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in NIKE by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 11,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $4,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 297,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.51.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

