WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $365,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

SHW stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.93. 21,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

