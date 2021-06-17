WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 14,054 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Helen of Troy worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.20. 1,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,889. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $175.66 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

