WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 14,054 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Helen of Troy worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $66,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after purchasing an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after purchasing an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,027,000 after purchasing an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
HELE stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.20. 1,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,889. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $175.66 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.
In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
