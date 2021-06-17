WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 167,096 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the period. Graco comprises 1.0% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Graco worth $349,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Graco by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,868,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,246,000 after buying an additional 103,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after buying an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 72.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 45,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,149. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

