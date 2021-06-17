WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 17,084 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Enstar Group worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.96. 707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,453. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $147.04 and a 12-month high of $269.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.