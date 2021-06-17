WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 19,242 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of MSCI worth $268,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $8.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $504.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,976. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.57 and a 52 week high of $506.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

