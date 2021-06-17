WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 290,563 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,563 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 0.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Ferrari worth $345,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $10,208,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.28. 15,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,200. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $166.33 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

