WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 350,756 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,756 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of WNS worth $109,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WNS by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in WNS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 411,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 36,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,531. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $79.58.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

