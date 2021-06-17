WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 36,049 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Globant worth $47,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.60. 952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,445. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $137.97 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

