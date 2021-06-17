WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,638 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $2,371,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.53. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,744. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

