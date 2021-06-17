WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 88,071 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.49% of First Republic Bank worth $428,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after buying an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,293,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,490,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.19. 25,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.95. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

