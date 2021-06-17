WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Global Blue Group worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $18,270,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 503.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,688. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

