WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

CZR stock traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

