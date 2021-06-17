WCM Investment Management LLC Has $19.75 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.94% of Healthcare Services Group worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,322,000 after buying an additional 94,203 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 927,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,010,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,523. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

