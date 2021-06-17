WCM Investment Management LLC Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Addus HomeCare worth $24,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

