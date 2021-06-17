WCM Investment Management LLC Has $26.23 Million Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,464 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Verra Mobility worth $26,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

