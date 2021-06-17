WCM Investment Management LLC Has $36.84 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.74% of ePlus worth $36,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,400,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,095,000 after acquiring an additional 146,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,567. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.32. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $107.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. ePlus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

