WCM Investment Management LLC Has $43.81 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $43,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.99. 2,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $212.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

