WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.50% of SP Plus worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in SP Plus by 14.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 49.0% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SP traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.26. 176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

