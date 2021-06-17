WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,239 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $178,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. CLSA decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.63. The company had a trading volume of 313,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The company has a market cap of $569.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

