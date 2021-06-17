WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.34% of US Ecology worth $17,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 214,502 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $36.90. 1,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.76.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

