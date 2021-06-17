WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 72,143 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. 4,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

