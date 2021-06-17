WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,221 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Focus Financial Partners worth $39,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,315,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 172,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,012,000 after purchasing an additional 700,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,498. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 418.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.03.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

