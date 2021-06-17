WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 64,925 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.72. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,834. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

