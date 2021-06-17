WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 692,436 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,436 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 7.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.57% of MercadoLibre worth $2,620,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,431.58. 16,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,646. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $922.09 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,603.82 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

