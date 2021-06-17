WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,245,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.50% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,912,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 198,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 30.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESI traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,950. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.01. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

