WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,123 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,153. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.68. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.