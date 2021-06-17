WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Plans $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

WD-40 has raised its dividend payment by 36.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $254.81 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.