WD Rutherford LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,340,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $316,014,000 after buying an additional 144,340 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.