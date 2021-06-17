Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 364 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,302.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.