Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PDS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS):

6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/7/2021 – Precision Drilling was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$44.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 9,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $495.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.12.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

