Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

6/11/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $46.00.

4/22/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $46.00.

4/20/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

