Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) recently:

6/11/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $42.00 to $46.00.

4/22/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $46.00.

4/20/2021 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

PLAY stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,411 shares of company stock worth $6,350,107. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,236,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 786.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 90,356 shares during the period.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.