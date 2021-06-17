Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oxford Industries (OXM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

6/10/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Oxford Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/28/2021 – Oxford Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.47. 83,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2,009.40 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

