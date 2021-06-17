Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):

6/15/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

6/8/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

6/4/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/31/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/20/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/18/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/13/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

5/3/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

4/28/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 1,233,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,743. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

