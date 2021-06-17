Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE):
- 6/15/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 6/8/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 6/4/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/31/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/20/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/18/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/13/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 5/3/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “
- 4/28/2021 – Apple Hospitality REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of APLE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 1,233,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,743. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.