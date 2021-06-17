Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Welltower worth $587,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

NYSE WELL opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.56. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

