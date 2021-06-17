Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Shares Down 4.3%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.55 and last traded at $139.55. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendel in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Wendel alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.86.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out transactions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm seeks to invest in United States, Canada, Africa, Europe, and European Developed Markets. It invests between Â250 million ($305.51 million) and Â500 million ($611.03 million) in companies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.