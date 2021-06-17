West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.27% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $471,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST traded up $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.00. 6,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.00 and a 52 week high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

