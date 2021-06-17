Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 420,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of WRN stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

