Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Short Interest Up 24.7% in May

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 3,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NYSE:WAB traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $77.42. 21,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.19. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $86.81.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $647,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

