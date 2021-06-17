Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 124,985 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of CAE worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $32,377,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.23, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

