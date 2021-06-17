Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $15,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,229,717.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,278,279 shares of company stock valued at $198,789,855.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.