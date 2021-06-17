Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

NSC opened at $271.40 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

