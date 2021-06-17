Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Raymond James worth $15,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,445,000 after buying an additional 100,162 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,843,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $131.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.20. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

